Sam Thompson is "not ready" to start dating again.

Sam Thompson has no plans to start dating anyone

The 32-year-old TV star recently split from Samie Eilishi and Sam insists that he's not rushing into a another relationship anytime soon.

Speaking on his Staying Relevant podcast, Sam said: "I'm going to work on myself. No dating, I'm not ready and I've realised that."

Sam's sister, Louise, hopes he ultimately finds someone who is "classy" or "well to do".

The former Made In Chelsea star shared: "Louise thinks I should go out with Emma Watson, who plays Hermione Granger in Harry Potter."

But in response, Pete Wicks - Sam's podcast co-host - joked: "I think you have more chance with the ginger fella."

Sam then added: "Ron! No, Louise thinks I should go for British thespian because she thinks its a little different, classy is the wrong word, but well to do."

Sam split from Zara McDermott last year, and he subsequently embarked on a lifestyle change after becoming concerned by his health.

The reality TV star explained that he overhauled his lifestyle following their high-profile break-up.

Sam - who dated Zara for five years before their split - told MailOnline: "Do you know what's funny? I sometimes and think, 'how s*** did I look?'

"And it's true, because I remember, and I don't mind this going anywhere, I remember looking in the mirror and going, 'Damn it man, you've got to do something about yourself.'

"So I just went to the gym a little bit, sort of like started buying some clothes had a haircut, and then you're like, 'God, I feel so great'. I really, really do. I feel awesome, I'm so happy, which is so nice."

Sam embraced the challenge of getting himself in tip-top physical shape.

The TV star also appreciates the support of his friends and family.

Asked if he'd quit drinking as part of his physical transformation, Sam replied: "No, no. I never really drink that much, anyway, to be fair. But genuinely, it's just having something to work towards, which was the challenge for me.

"And then, to be honest with you, I've got amazing friends and family surrounded by me as well. I'm so incredibly lucky."