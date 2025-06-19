Sam Thompson was left red-faced after his date confronted him about his pebble dashed toilet.

The 32-year-old TV personality - who split with his long-term girlfriend Zara McDermott earlier this year - was "quite hungover" when he recently invited a woman to his house to eat a "couple of steaks" and have a chat, but Sam was sweating buckets when she told him that he had forgotten to clean the loo.

Chatting to his 37-year-old reality TV star pal Pete Wicks on the latest episode of their Staying Relevant podcast, he shared: "I had the worst experience ever. By the way, if you are cooking a couple of steaks, or you are cooking for someone and it's one of your first few dates, you've got to clean your loos.

"That was a real f****** problem. I'm not joking this is God's honest truth. I'd never met her before, she comes round for a couple of steaks, mate she went downstairs, she goes, 'Can I use your bathroom?' And I was like, 'Yeah, sure.'

"She goes downstairs into the basement. I was already hungover, this made me want to throw up into the sink. She came back upstairs and went, 'I just want to make it clear that downstairs wasn't me.'

"The panic that I had! ... It was so bad. She said, 'I want you to know that it wasn't me. I don't know who it was.'

"I went, 'Oh no, it wasn't me either. I had some friends round, we had some drinks, and one of them probably done that.'"

Sam also revealed the pair spent "two minutes" going back and forth denying it was them who caused the mess.

He added: "I already know how not true that sounds, and I've gone so red and I'm sweating. She goes, 'No, it's fine I just want you to know it's not me.'

"So we spent about two minutes both to each other - having not met before - going, 'It wasn't me.' And her going, 'It wasn't me either.'

The former Made in Chelsea star also revealed that he farts in his spare bedroom's toilet in the morning if he wakes up next to someone.

He explained: "I will wake up in the morning and for some reason, I get really bad stomach aches. I get stomach cramps in the morning, and more often than not, I do need to let off a little bit of wind.

"I have woken up next to whoever it may be, and I've needed to fart. I will have to go and get out of bed, and go to the spare room and go and fart in that loo at six in the morning, just so I don't fart next to them.

"So I'll go in, and I'll pull [my] cheeks apart so you don't get any of that [farting] sound because if you do that, it's just air ...

"I think it's just good manners."