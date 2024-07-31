Sam Thompson dislikes the thought of being “beaten” on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

Sam Thompson would struggle on Strictly

The former ‘Made in Chelsea’ star thinks he would struggle to take part in the BBC One Latin and ballroom competition that his girlfriend Zara McDermott, 27, competed on in 2023 because there would be more to it than simply "enjoying" himself.

The 31-year-old reality TV star told Metro newspaper’s SixySeconds column: “I’ve got too left feet. I don’t like the idea of being beaten at something by somebody who’s just better than me at it. That’s why I like things, like the jungle… you go and sit there and enjoy yourself.”

Meanwhile, Sam won 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' last year but remembered eating a pig’s vagina on the ITV1 survival show and declared that t was “one of the worst things [he] had ever done.

He continued: “It even had bristles on it.”

The former ‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ star enthused about his pal and ‘Staying Relevant’ podcast host Pete Wicks, 36, for being like the “big brother” he never had as he only as sister, fellow television personality Louise Thompson, 34.

He said: “I’ve always gravitated towards a big-brother character. I never had a brother, I’ve only got a sister, who I love very much. We’re just two blokes who enjoy each other’s company - me more so than him, I think.”

Sam also detailed how he wanted to “attach” himself to the former ‘The Only Way is Essex’ star on E4's 'Celebs Go Dating' in 2019 to get with more girls as he has always been unlucky in love, unlike Pete.

He said: “Who is that beautiful man with the blue eyes? We met on ‘Celebs Go Dating’ and I was like, well, I never really get dates, so if I just attach myself to him like a limpet to a rock, he can help me get a date. So I never let go.”