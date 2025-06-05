Sam Thompson burst into tears when he saw Pete Wicks as he carried out a challenge for charity.

Sam Thompson burst into tears when he saw Pete Wicks as he carried out a challenge for charity

The 32-year-old reality star has taken on a on a 260-mile run and cycle over five days as part of a mission for Soccer Aid for Unicef and has raised more than £600,000 for charity so far but had to "decide" to stop crying when his best friend came to supprt him as he passed the halfway point.

He told Metro.co.uk: "I’ve decided I’m not going to cry anymore. I can’t keep crying. I keep crying. I cried like, three times already, and we’re on day three!

"It was, I don’t know how to describe it. It’s, it’s one of those things where, because you just don’t know it’s coming, and you’re in a world of pain, and you’re just trying to think, 'one foot in front of the other, one foot in front of the other...'

"And then you see somebody [Pete] who’d been your rock through everything, just at some random junction, like in the middle of the road.

"I can’t explain the feeling. It’s just like, it’s like seeing home when you are miles away."

The former 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' winner hasn't escaped without injury, and had to have some physio mid-challenge but has "figured out a way" to deal with it and is determined to finish now.

He said: I’ve torn it so I can’t put any weight on it, so what I figured out a way – every physio is now going to be like, 'You shouldn’t be doing that', but I figured out a way to to, like, hobble on my tiptoes, and I run like a ballerina.

"You can’t really run without using your calf, but you can move.

"The problem is all just legs! You get on the bike, and then you’re like, okay, cool. But then you put you push down on the pedal hard. It engages your calf. Your calf basically goes through everything.

"The hardest part so far, I think, has been by far and away the calf. On day one, just the panic, it was like the fear.

"I’ve waited for months to do this, and it completely changed my entire mindset. And I was so upset and so scared, and but then I’ve just, we just got the most amazing team, and we just rally around. It’s just like that. We’re going to get this done."