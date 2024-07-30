Sam Thompson used to think "something was wrong" with him as a child.

The 31-year-old reality star was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) condition that includes symptoms such as being restless and having trouble concentrating - in 2023 but admitted that things would have been made "a little easier" for him had he been tested a lot sooner.

He told OK! Magazine: "As a child I always thought something was wrong with me. At that age you compare yourself a lot, and I compared myself to my schoolmates. They didn’t seem to work in the same way I did. Once I was diagnosed, it felt like a weight was taken off my shoulders. I now understand that the way I think is what makes me special and unique. It’s fine to feel different from other people.

"I think it would have made life a little easier, especially when I was younger. But, as I previously mentioned, I believe my journey can help others struggling with their own diagnosis or symptoms. I can speak up for and help people with neurodiverse minds like mine. It’s definitely not a role I take lightly."

The former 'Made In Chelsea' star - who was crowned King of the Jungle on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' last year - recalled being "so hard" on himself before his diagnosis but now sees it all as a "superpower" he can embrace in day-to-day life.

He said: "I was so hard on myself before my diagnosis, but now, my dreadful timekeeping, concentration struggles and problems with emotional control, are something I can make sense of.

"I now know why these are a challenge for me so I can take informed steps to help manage them. I would say, please don’t be ashamed of your diagnosis. It helped me get to where I am today.

"I hope that if someone receives their diagnosis today, they are brought comfort and greater clarity, as I know it did for me. I’ll continue to say it, but ADHD can be a superpower."