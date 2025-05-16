Samantha Bond encouraged Queen Camilla to curse.

Samantha Bond has recalled a meeting with Queen Camilla during which she encouraged the royal to swear

The 63-year-old actress met Camilla at an fundraising event for the Prince's Trust - now called the King's Trust - at Windsor Castle in 2005 and during a conversation about Camilla's upcoming marriage to King Charles, the 'GoldenEye' star advised the royal to address her critics with sharp tongue.

Samantha - who played Ms. Moneypenny in four James Bond flicks - told the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column: "I met Camilla just before they were getting married. We had a fundraising evening for the Prince's Trust at Windsor.

"I said, 'Many congratulations, ma'am, what splendid news,' and she went, 'Oh, you wouldn't think so from the press.'

"I looked at her and went, 'You know, sometimes you just have to say, f*** 'em!"

Samantha - who is an ambassador for the King's Trust, a charity set up by King Charles to help 11-to-30-year-olds who are unemployed or are struggling with school and are at risk of exclusion - added that Camilla, 77, laughed at the witty remark.

Bond said: "Queen Camilla roared with laughter and replied, 'Oh, f*** 'em!'

"Oh, that's frightfully good.'"

Samantha plays Judith Potts in the UandDRAMA murder mystery series, 'The Marlow Murder Club', which sees retired archaeologist and crossword setter Judith enlist the help of her friends Becks Starling (Cara Horgan) and Suzie Harris (Jo Martin) after police shut down her story that a murder has taken place in the peaceful Buckinghamshire town of Marlow.

Samantha had so much fun shooting the show with the cast and crew, that she has hailed it as “one of the happiest jobs [she’s] ever had”.

She previously BANG Showbiz: "I’ve been so lucky as I’ve done in theatre and television - so many extraordinary things - but this has got to be one of the happiest jobs I’ve ever had.

"And I think the other thing that has happened is word has gone out that it’s a happy, friendly set.

"It means that word travels in the business, and I know some members of the crew that have gone to the technical side as well. So actors want to come and do it, technicians want to come and do it, and that’s lovely.

"Filming day is incredibly long, incredibly hard work, and if you can be involved with that at a place of happiness and friendliness, it sure helps."