Samia Longchambon is in awe of her Coronation Street co-stars Barbara Knox and Sue Nicholls

The 42-year-old actress has played Maria Connor on the ITV soap for the past 25 years and has revealed that she strives to be like her co-stars, who portray the characters of Rita Tanner and Audrey Roberts respectively, as they give their all in their performances after decades on the show.

Samia told Inside Soap magazine: "I admire the older generation like Barbara Knox and Sue Nicholls, they still really care about what they do and are so professional.

"To get to their age and still have so much passion and care for your job is inspiring."

Samia – who has daughter Freya, 15, with her ex-husband Matt Smith and son Yves, nine, with her current spouse Sylvain Longchambon – revealed that she has been tempted to leave Corrie in the past but feels privileged to have played Maria for such a long time.

Asked if she had contemplated leaving the soap, she replied: "I'd be lying if I said I hadn't, there were moments before I had kids where I thought I should go off and either try different things or go travelling or something.

"But ultimately I love being on Corrie, I feel like it's a real privilege to stay with a character for this long and grow with her."

Samia admits there are times when Maria frustrates her, particularly during scenes with her on-screen husband Gary Windass (Mikey North).

The star explained: "She frustrates me all the time, and the crew! We were filming a scene with Gary and Maria the other day and I could see one of our cameramen shaking his head.

"Once we'd done the take he said to me: 'Maria is driving me mad, I wish she'd stop nagging Gary!'

"Then we filmed some other scenes further along in the story, and the same guy said he was on Maria's side now!"

Maria has been through several failed romantic relationships during her time in Weatherfield and Samia thinks that her alter ego has grown "stronger" as a result.

She said: "I like that edge she's got, she's definitely feisty and sticks up for herself and her family.

"Maria has become a lot stronger over the years because of everything she has been through. Me and Mikey always laugh that the only person Gary is scared of is Maria! We love that side of their relationship."