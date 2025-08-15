Sandi Toksvig has landed two new travel shows.

The former Great British Bake Off presenter will front a pair of series for Channel 4, with the four-part Sandi Toksvig's Great Riviera Rail Trip seeing the 67-year-old star take viewers on one of the world's most glamorous train journeys, from Marseille to Menton, as she explores the stunning French coast.

Along the way, the show - which is made by Cornelia Street Productions - sees Sandi visit a string of iconic locations beloved by the rich and famous, including Monaco, Cannes, Nice, and Saint-Tropez, and examining the stories of monarchs, artists, and celebrities who transformed the region into a prestigious holiday destination.

And a second new show from Salamanda Media, titled Sandi's Hidden Wonders, follows on from her previous travel series Extraordinary Escapes and sees the presenter explore some of the world's best secrets.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper “Sandi may not have felt she was intellectually challenged enough on Bake Off, but her new shows are full of adventure so there’s no room, or time, for boredom. Far from it! This is Sandi at her warm and witty best.”

The 67-year-old comic previously admitted she thought she was "going crazy" during her three-year stint hosting Great British Bake Off from 2017 to 2020 because she was so bored.

She told the Stirring It Up podcast: “It was the biggest pay cheque of my life... no disrespect to people who like to cook, but watching meringue dry and being told how many different kinds there are?

“I honestly thought I was going out of my mind.

“I would ring (my wife) Deb and go, ‘I’m going crazy, I am going crazy’, because a five-hour bake, which is 20 minutes on the telly – it’s five hours long.

“I was just getting depressed. But it’s about integrity. If you have that then you can sleep.

“If you have integrity and you think, ‘I’m doing a good thing for other people, I’m being good to my friends, my family,’ that’s fine.

“There’s no money in the world that can then take that from you.”

Sandi was joined by her partner Debbie on the show, who said the host became “much more visible” in the press after signing up for the show which also made it “very stressful”.

Psychotherapist Debbie added: “Mental health is way more important than how much money you earn.”