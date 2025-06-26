Sara Cox is returning to Celebrity Gogglebox.

The BBC Radio 2 DJ last reacted to TV shows and films on the star-studded version of the hit Channel 4 show with DJ Annie Mac, 46, in later episodes of the 2024 series, but now it has been confirmed that Sara will be back on the programme on Friday (27.06.25) - but this time with her best pal of over 30 years, Clare Hamilton.

The 50-year-old broadcaster - who presents the teenage parenting podcast The Teen Commandments with Clare - is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "I love watching and shouting at the telly and I love hanging out and having a laugh with my best mate, so doing Gogglebox with Clare is the dream!"

And Clare said it is surreal that she gets to star on one of her favourite programmes with her best friend.

She added: "I am a huge Gogglebox fan, so to be doing this with my best friend of over 30 years is quite literally a goosebump moment for me."

It is unclear why Annie will not appear alongside Sara in the 2025 series, but she loved her time on the show in 2024.

In a Facebook post, Annie said: "Watching telly with Sara Cox is a very fun way to spend a day!"

The seventh season of Celebrity Gogglebox - which began on June 6 - features a range of famous faces from the showbiz world.

The lineup includes comedian Paddy McGuinness and TV presenter Vernon Kay, The Inbetweeners star James Buckley and his wife Clair Buckley, reality TV stars Vicky Pattinson and Pete Wicks, and pop star Jess Glynne and her partner, sports commentator Alex Scott.

Former Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp and his son, TV presenter Roman Kemp, former Big Brother's Bit on the Side host Rylan Clark and his mum Linda, ex-The Big Breakfast presenters Denise Van Outen and Johnny Vaughan, and Happy Mondays rockers Shaun Ryder and Bez, will also make an appearance.

Meanwhile, Gavin and Stacey actor Larry Lamb and his son, presenter-turned-businessman George Lamb, former Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds and her close friend, radio personality Richie Anderson, comedic mum-and-daughter duo Jennifer Saunders and Beattie Edmondson, and BBC Radio 1 broadcaster Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv also share their opinions on some of the hottest entertainment offerings.

Completing the lineup are comedians Babatunde Aleshe and Mo Gilligan, Diversity duo Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, as well as TV personality Jamie Laing and comedian Munya Chawawa.