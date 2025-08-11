Between the Covers has been axed by the BBC.

Sara Cox's show Between the Covers has been axed

The book-themed chat show - hosted by Sara Cox - had been on air since 2020 but has been pulled from schedules in a move branded a "difficult decision" by the corporation.

A BBC spokesperson said: "After eight series, we have made the difficult decision to bring Between the Covers to an end to enable us to prioritise high-impact content content that drives viewers to iPlayer.

"We would like to thank Sara Cox and all the team at Cactus TV for their hard work bringing Between the Covers to our screens."

The programme saw the BBC Radio 2 presenter joined by celebrity guests who picked and discussed their favourite books.

Stars such as Sir Trevor McDonald, Richard Osman and Graham Norton had all appeared on the show, which earned praise for giving a spotlight to newly-published books.

Sara has written the best-selling novels Thrown and Way Back and explained that she wants to tell "human stories" in her books.

The 50-year-old star said last year: "I just want to tell a good story and I always wanted to tell quite a human story.

"I just quite like everyday people and their struggles and their challenges, and also the lighter side of life, and love, relationships and friendship."

Sara recently revealed that she hosts her entire three-hour weekday BBC Radio 2 drivetime show standing up in order to stay active.

She said: "I do my three-hour show standing up - I used to sit down.

"I feel as though my energy is different. It's quite nice to jump around.

"If you ever hear me on the radio, I'm full of beans.

"Radio 2 is my absolute dream job."

Sara celebrated her 50th birthday last December and explained that she is "thrilled to be ageing".

The broadcaster - who has daughter Lola, 21, from her first marriage to DJ Jon Carter as well as son Isaac, 17, and daughter Renee, 15, with her husband Ben Cyzer - told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "I'm loving my 50s - I'm thrilled to be ageing. Ageing is a positive thing.

"It becomes a bit more about you again because the kids have got a bit bigger.

"So you think, 'Right, I deserve a treat.'

"Later this year, I'm going off riding around Spain with a bunch of brilliant horsewomen.

"I love to exercise. I barely drink and I'm pretty healthy with what I eat, but at the same time I do look older, and that's fine."