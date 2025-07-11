Sara Davies' knee is battered and bloodied after she took a "nasty" crash to the floor whilst out running.

Sara Davies and her knee injury /Credit: Instagram

The Dragons' Den tycoon has been left with a big bruise, cuts and grazes after falling to the ground after tripping over a curb "about 7K" into her 10k run.

Writing over a photo of her injury that was shared to her Instagram Stories on Friday (11.07.25), she said: "I did have a nasty tumble about 7K in - my head was somewhere else and I tripped over the curb and went absolutely flying - I tried to run it off but I think I'm gonna know about that later when the adrenaline wears off... (sic)"

Before sharing the image of her painful-looking knee, Sara, 41, said how proud she was of her achievement during her training for the AJ Bell Great North Run - which takes place on September 7.

Captioning a photo of her looking smiley in her running gear on her Instagram Stories, the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant, wrote: "Morning run done!

"Not gonna lie I struggled a bit this morning - til about 4K in and I hit my stride then.

"Almost gave in and took the shortcut home but told myself to get over it and keep going so I did and knocked out 10K so feeling proud of myself! (sic)"

Sara says running improves her mental health.

Captioning a photo of her running in May, which she shared on her Instagram account in May, Sara explained: "For the longest time, I thought running was just about getting ‘body fit’. But the more I run, the more I realise the real benefit is the mental fitness it gives me. The clarity. The space to think, process, and decompress.

"I genuinely don’t think I’ve ever faced a problem I couldn’t work through by lacing up and hitting the road. Running helps me figure things out — and that headspace is everything."

Sara took part in the 2024 AJ Bell Great North Run - of which the course starts in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne and ends in South Shields - and she smashed her two-hour-and-30-minute run target by clocking off at the finish line in two hours and 17 minutes.

And the TV star is determined to do even better when running the 13.1-mile course on September 7.

She continued her post caption with: "Of course, the fitness gains are a huge bonus.

"People still ask if I’ve lost weight, and truthfully, it all started when I began training for the Great North Run two years ago.

"I trained harder last summer, smashed a time I was so proud of, and now I’m back at it again. Determined to do myself proud this year too."