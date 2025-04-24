Sara Pascoe feels "lonely" when she does not overshare things about her life.

Sara Pascoe feels the need to overshare

The 43-year-old comedienne said she should hold things back and has to be "more cautious" because some of her friends do not want aspects of their life in public, but confessed that it is not in her nature to do so.

Asked if she keeps any parts of her life to herself, the 'Last One Laughing' star told the Metro newspaper: "I should, but it's just not in my DNA.

"I always want to share things, and when I don't share things, it makes me feel lonely.

"And while I do have to be more cautious, because some people in my life don't want things about themselves to be public, I just end up finding a way around it, and sort of fudging it, so that they can't tell me off.

"You can disguise someone and then go, 'Thank God, I can still tell the story.'"

The former 'Great British Sewing Bee' host - who has sons Theodore, two, and Albie, 14 months, with her comedian husband Steen Raskopoulos - also struggles not to laugh at inappropriate moments as she suffers "a nervous reaction" fuelled by an "overwhelm of emotions".

Sara - who admitted it has caused her to not "often get invited back" to glitzy bashes - explained: "The minute you tell most people, 'OK, now we need to be serious,' you want to laugh.

"So school assemblies would be the prime example for me.

"And of course when someone's telling you terrible news, you know, they're saying, 'Oh, things have been really hard for me lately. My uncle died.'

"From then onwards, you're fighting a nervous reaction.

"It's not because you think it's funny - it's because something about the overwhelm of emotions makes you want to giggle, to release it.

"I've laughed through a lot of very serious plays at the National Theatre - just sort of chuckling at the back.

"Oh, and whenever I've been invited to a celebrity event - and I don't often get invited back."

Meanwhile, Sara loved her time on Amazon Prime's 'Last One Laughing' - which saw 10 comics to try and make each other laugh while resisting the urge to chortle themselves.

She said: "There were some very funny moments, we had some celebrity appearances, and there was a moment where someone opened a fridge and Alison Hammond was in it.

"She's one of the funniest people in the world and also one of the most glorious human beings.

"You know, she's sunshine, so the idea of her surprising you ... that big megawatt smile inside a fridge - who's going to be able to control themselves?"