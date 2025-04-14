Sara Pascoe has praised the spontaneity of 'Last One Laughing'.

Sara Pascoe didn't know the identity of the other comedians on Last One Laughing

The 43-year-old comedian features in the Amazon Prime Video comedy series – in which 10 comics battle to make each other laugh without doing so themselves – and was glad that she didn't have prior knowledge of who her co-stars, such as Bob Mortimer, Daisy May Cooper and Judi Love, were.

Sara told the Metro: "It was an amazing group of people.

"They didn't want us to know who the others were. So a couple of us knew a couple of people because we'd mentioned it to friends. But no one knew the actual extent of how good the line-up was.

"What they really wanted was this air of us being unprepared, on the back foot. If we'd known the line-up perhaps it would've lost some of the magic."

Meanwhile, Sara explained that she has to be careful of what she says when performing on stage as the content is readily available everywhere.

The 'Mock the Week' star said: "When I was just playing in small rooms above and below pubs, I could say whatever I wanted.

"Once I started being on the radio, and then, even more when I started to be on TV, then I began getting in trouble because of the content I was doing.

"Now because of clips, things get absolutely everywhere. So you might think, 'Oh, that person is in Timbuktu, they'll never find out that I'm telling that story.'

"Yes, they will. They'll hear it on a podcast or something. Technology means that everything is everywhere now."

She continued: "I went on a girls' holiday with someone in 1999 and that's such a long time ago that you think you're completely safe to say it.

"But of course, the people who you met in Ibiza still exist, and probably then remember you now because they've seen you on something and gone, 'That's that girl from Ibiza.' So I have learnt to try and disguise things a lot more."

Sara believes that life can be hard for comedians as they are constantly judged on the quality of their latest material.

She said: "We always have to start from scratch. So no matter how big you get, you're still saying brand new stuff to an audience, so that risk of failure is huge."