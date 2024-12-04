Sarah Ferguson suffered an "embarrassing" faux pas on the 'Coronation Street' set when she tried to walk into the Rovers Return pub - only to find out it was a fake door.

The Duchess of York, 65, visited the ITV soap's set in Media City, Salford Quays, in October, and during a tour of Weatherfield she excitedly rushed over to the fictional boozer, only to be left red faced when the door didn't open.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on 'Lorraine', in a joint interview with Corrie's Sally Dynevor, she said: "I will tell you a moment how embarrassing I was.

"I walked down the cobbles with Sally, well Sally was waiting, and I went down the cobbles, and I went, ‘Ah this is so exciting, I’m going to go into the Rovers.’

"I went to the door of the Rovers and went ‘I’m going in’. And they went, ‘No, that’s just set’.

"It was so embarrassing."

Sarah did eventually make it into the Rovers to pull a pint, and she could be back for more soon.

Lorraine told her: "We need to get you a cameo. We've got to make this work," and Sally agreed, saying: "Oh yes we do."

The duchess previously made a cameo in US sitcom 'Friends' and British comedy 'The Vicar of Dibley', and she is keen to land a 'Bridgerton' cameo one day.

But in October, Sarah confessed she was confident she had landed a 'Corrie' guest stint, for which she will have to "speak Northern".

Speaking of her day on the cobbles, she said on 'This Morning': "I think I've persuaded the director to give me a cameo part.

"I'm going to practice my pint pulling, and I'm going to have hotpot.

"And, apparently, what else I have to do is speak Northern.

"I'm very sorry to all Northerners watching, but I have to say, 'Mug.' "

Sarah was shown around by 'Corrie' legend Sally - who has played Sally Metcalfe in the show since 1986 - and beforehand they toured the Prevent Breast Cancer charity headquarters in nearby Wythenshawe, Manchester.

Both the duchess - who is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew - and Sally are patrons of the Prevent Breast Cancer charity.

Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, and she underwent a mastectomy.

Sally was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009, at the same time she was filming a storyline about her character being diagnosed with the disease.