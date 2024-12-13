Sarah Hadland has described 'Strictly Come Dancing' as a "circus train" ride she doesn't want to get off.

Sarah Hadland is not looking forward to her time on Strictly Come Dancing ending

This weekend, the 'Miranda' star and her dance partner Vitto Coppola will take to the BBC One Latin and ballroom show's dancefloor for the last time, as they compete for the glitterball trophy alongside Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec, JB Gill and Lauren Oakley, and Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell.

And the 53-year-old actress has confessed life will not be the same without 'Strictly'.

Sarah is quoted by RadioTimes.com as saying: "When somebody asks you what it's like, there's so much you want to say.

"I keep coming back to the same thing. I feel like I'm living in Technicolor, and then when it's over, I'm going to be living in black and white. I'm really conscious of that.

"At the same time, it's a lot, but it's like you've jumped on a speeding circus train, and you know those films, Madagascar, when they all get on this circus train? I feel like that, like we've jumped on this, and it's magical and incredible."

While it's been an exhausting experience, Sarah has enjoyed every second and has learned a lot about herself.

She continued: "Part of you feels like, 'Could I just hop off and have a spa week and just eat food and relax and be calm?' But you know that the train's gonna go, and you do not want to get off that train.

"I've been working for a long time, and you kind of... as a novice in the industry, you do feel like… I'm very aware that this is not like anything I've ever done or will do.

"So I'm also very conscious of that, that you want to kind of drink it all in, but also you want to give it your all, because you don't ever want to walk away on a Saturday night thinking I didn't quite give it everything.

"You have to do that every night, every Saturday, for yourself. But I think I would say, just go into it and know that even if you think [you won't] have a journey, you will have a journey. Otherwise, I don't think you've done Strictly. I think it's got to be that way, you're going to learn so much about yourself.

"So it's amazing to get the opportunity to do what you just think is a dance competition and a bit of light entertainment. The impact it's going to have on you is massive."

Sarah and Vito will perform a Show Dance to 'Cabaret' by Metropole Orkest, as well as their fan-favourite American Smooth to 'Proud' by Heather Small, chosen by the judges, and their couples' choice Cha Cha to 'Like a Prayer' by Madonna.

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2024 final airs on Saturday at 6pm on BBC One and iPlayer.