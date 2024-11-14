Sarah Hadland was "traumatised" after a being dragged under a donkey "like something in a horror film".

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' star will be back in Blackpool this weekend, but she doesn't have the fondest memories of the seaside town from her own childhood.

She said: "My mum took me to Blackpool when I was a little. We got there and we did the rollercoaster... when our photograph came through everyone had their arms in the air but I'm nowhere to be seen.

"I'm in the brace position, probably screaming, brace, brace. After that, my mum took us to go on a little donkey ride on the beach.

"I got on a donkey but it got spooked. I swung under the donkey and was dragged with my face in the sand.

"This donkey was called something like Brenda. It's like something in a horror film. After that, I think I was a bit traumatised and just came home."

Despite her terrifying day out, the 53-year-old actress is "so excited" to be performing on the Blackpool Tower Ballroom's iconic sprung dance floor.

She added: "I'm quite a bouncy person and Vito [Coppola] spends a lot of time telling me to stop being so bouncy.

"He says I'm like Tigger from Winnie the Pooh. But then he's quite bouncy too, but he can control it.

"I'm worried that I'm going to have to be even less bouncy. To actually dance on it will be amazing."

The 'Miranda' star described the chance to perform at the legendary venue as "a huge privilege".

She said: "How many people who are not professional dancers can say that they've competed on the ballroom at Blackpool? That's just crazy.

"There is added pressure because you've got the size and the scale, the privilege is just going

to make me absolutely go for it."