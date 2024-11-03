Sarah Hadland plans to write a comedy role for Vito Coppola.

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola enjoy working together

The 'Miranda' actress is currently competing in 'Strictly Come Dancing' with the 32-year-old professional, but when their time on the show comes to an end, she wants to continue their partnership and give him a glimpse into her world with a part in one of the projects she is writing.

She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "I really want to give Vito his first comedy role in British television. That's a goal for me, so watch this space!"

But the 53-year-old star hopes her time on 'Strictly' doesn't run out any time soon.

She joked: "Once this series is finished, I'll probably keep turning up at Elstree Studios anyway.

"They'll look at me strangely and be like, 'Sarah, it's over! ' I'll be like, 'No, no, no.' I'll rent out a little room there, and pay Vito to turn up every Saturday night for a little dance."

Sarah has always been a 'Strictly' "super fan" and is still amazed she was offered the chance to compete.

She said: "I've always been a 'Strictly' super fan, so this is so surreal. Every year I have a big group of friends I watch it with, and now I'm in it! It's mad. It's simultaneously exhilarating and terrifying."

The 'Daddy Issues' actress compared the experience to a "speeding train".

She said: "Sometimes, you want to get off, have a cup of tea and a lie-down, but you wouldn't dream of it, because it's so thrilling you don't want it to end. It feels like a fairy tale. Everything else will feel like black and white after this."

And Sarah is being cheered on by her good friend Miranda Hart.

She said: "Miranda has told me that having a close friend on it has made her fall in love with 'Strictly' even more. We have a huge WhatsApp group of friends – when I was watching it, we'd normally meet up at Miranda's and make a night of it, and I'd usually watch the final with Miranda and Patricia Hodge, who plays Penny."