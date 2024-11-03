Sarah Hadland plans to write a comedy role for Vito Coppola.

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola enjoy working together

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola enjoy working together

The 'Miranda' actress is currently competing in 'Strictly Come Dancing' with the 32-year-old professional, but when their time on the show comes to an end, she wants to continue their partnership and give him a glimpse into her world with a part in one of the projects she is writing.

She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "I really want to give Vito his first comedy role in British television. That's a goal for me, so watch this space!"

But the 53-year-old star hopes her time on 'Strictly' doesn't run out any time soon.

She joked: "Once this series is finished, I'll probably keep turning up at Elstree Studios anyway.

"They'll look at me strangely and be like, 'Sarah, it's over! ' I'll be like, 'No, no, no.' I'll rent out a little room there, and pay Vito to turn up every Saturday night for a little dance."

Sarah has always been a 'Strictly' "super fan" and is still amazed she was offered the chance to compete.

She said: "I've always been a 'Strictly' super fan, so this is so surreal. Every year I have a big group of friends I watch it with, and now I'm in it! It's mad. It's simultaneously exhilarating and terrifying."

The 'Daddy Issues' actress compared the experience to a "speeding train".

She said: "Sometimes, you want to get off, have a cup of tea and a lie-down, but you wouldn't dream of it, because it's so thrilling you don't want it to end. It feels like a fairy tale. Everything else will feel like black and white after this."

And Sarah is being cheered on by her good friend Miranda Hart.

She said: "Miranda has told me that having a close friend on it has made her fall in love with 'Strictly' even more. We have a huge WhatsApp group of friends – when I was watching it, we'd normally meet up at Miranda's and make a night of it, and I'd usually watch the final with Miranda and Patricia Hodge, who plays Penny."

Tagged in