Jason Fox and his wife have announced the birth of a baby boy - five weeks prematurely.

Jason Fox holding Jack / Credit: Instagram

The SAS: Who Dares Wins star - who has daughters Honor, 14, and Amy from previous relationships - and his third wife, Jules Fox, welcomed Jack into the world on June 8, and he expressed their joy in a series of sweet photos that showed them bonding with him.

Captioning the picture carousel that was posted on Jason's Instagram account on Thursday (03.07.25), he wrote: "Jack Conrad Fox.

"8th June 2025. Five weeks early.

"@julesfoxter has been and is amazing!

"He is epic!

"Also brilliant at immobilising me! (sic)"

Many of the 48-year-old ex-Royal Marine and Jules' celebrity pals congratulated the couple on the birth of Jack in the post's comments section.

Saira Khan, 55 - who, in 2023, took part in the celebrity version of the Channel 4 show that sees stars be put through Special Air Services screening process to test their mental, emotional and physical strength - wrote: "Huge congratulations!"

Reality TV star Ferne McCann, 34 - who starred in the 2022 series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins - penned: "So so happy for you and @julesfoxter.

"He is absolutely gorgeous."

And former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley, 41, said: "Oh so gorgeous!! Huge congratulations xx (sic)."

Jason's fans also jumped into the photo carousel's comment section to gush over baby Jack.

One person said: "Awww huge congratulations to you and Jules, Jack is a little cutie!!

"So happy for both!! (sic)"

A second follower wrote: "So beautiful. Congratulations."

And a third user penned: "Congratulations to you both and welcome to the world little Fox cub!

"He is beautiful."

Jason also has a 14-year-old daughter called Honor, who he has with his second wife Lucy Culkin, and another daughter named Amy, who he has from a previous relationship.

The star has previously opened up about his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) - a mental health condition that is caused by experiencing or witnessing traumatic events - which he developed following his two decades in the British Army.

However, Jason would support his children if they wanted to join the military.

He told Metro in March: "I’d tell them to think long and hard about whether it was right for them.

"Once I’d made sure they had thought about it properly, I’d be fully behind them, as my parents were with me."