A British version of 'Saturday Night Live' will be launching on Sky next year.

Lorne Michaels will oversee the British version of Saturday Night Live

The long-running sketch show is a cultural institution in the US as it celebrated 50 years on screen in February and creator Lorne Michaels will oversee the UK's take on the programme.

Cecile Frot-Coutaz, chief executive of Sky Studios and chief content officer at Sky, said in a statement: "For over 50 years 'Saturday Night Live' has held a unique position in TV and in our collective culture, reflecting and creating the global conversation, all under the masterful comedic guidance of Lorne Michaels.

"The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to UK audiences next year - all live from London on Saturday night."

'Saturday Night Live' has launched the careers of stars such as Bill Murray, Tina Fey, Eddie Murphy, Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell and has featured various celebrity and political guests during its run - including Tesla billionaire Elon Musk and Donald Trump when he was a presidential candidate.

British comedians will be cast in the UK spin-off.

Lorne Michaels' production company Broadway Video - which has made 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and '30 Rock' - will be producing the show alongside UK production team Universal Television Alternative Studio.

'Saturday Night Live' will be filmed live in London and available to watch on Sky Max and the streaming service NOW in 2026.

Veteran entertainment producer Steven D Wright described the new show as an "ambitious" attempt to shine a light on the up-and-coming talent in Britain.

He said: "I'm really excited to see new comedy on British TV again. Will it work? I don't know. But it should produce some stars by bringing in new faces who are doing exciting things on TikTok that deserve a wider audience."