Jake Quickenden is "really scared" about becoming a dad again.

Jake Quickenden has shared some of his concerns

The 35-year-old TV star and his wife Sophie Church recently announced that they're expecting their second child together - but Jake has now taken to social media to share some of his concerns.

Jake - who already has Leo, three, with Sophie - said on Instagram: "What will happen to my relationship with Leo, will he be jealous of the new baby, what if they don’t get along?

"Will the dynamic in the family Change and will I be ok with a toddler and a newborn, is there enough time in the day knowing how hard having a newborn is? You have a child whom you know intimately and love with a deep, almost primal love. And it’s a worry that you don’t have any more love to give in a sort of way, like how possibly could I love someone as much as I already love Leo.

"I don’t know if I’m being silly or these are normal feelings but one thing I know is I will try be the best dad ever to all my kids. And I can’t blooming wait for little one to come along and all these worries melt away. (sic)"

Jake and Sophie - who also has Freddie, ten, from a previous relationship - announced their pregnancy news earlier this month.

The TV star shared on Instagram: "WE HAVE NEWS.... soon to be five.

"We can finally let you know after a long time trying we are gonna bring another bundle of joy into the world. We are super excited. Can't wait to live off 2 hours sleep again. Have a lovely Sunday. (sic)"