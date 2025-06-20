Scarlette Douglas avoided death on a fatal flight.

Scarlette Douglas has revealed she was supposed to be a passenger on the doomed Air France flight in 2009

The 38-year-old TV presenter was supposed to join a "good" friend on the 2009 Air France flight from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil to Paris, France - which crashed into the Atlantic Ocean and killed 228 people, including Scarlette's pal - but Scarlette could not make the trip because she had a job in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

She told the Daily Mail newspaper’s Eden Confidential column: "I lost a really good friend of mine in the Air France crash from Brazil to France.

"The scary thing was I was supposed to be on that flight. She had booked it."

As a result of the tragedy, the former A Place in the Sun presenter "hates flying".

However, the star faced her fear when she jetted off abroad with Brits looking to find a property abroad when Scarlette hosted the Channel 4 house-hunting series between 2015 and 2022.

She also flew to New South Wales, Australia, for ITV reality show I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2022, which Scarlette said was an "amazing experience".

In a Facebook post in 2024, the property expert - who finished in 10th place on the jungle survival reality TV show - wrote: "I can’t believe it’s been two years since @imacelebrity!!!!

"I had the most amazing experience and watching this new series has made me remember all the feels!!! I know exactly what these campmates are going through and I can’t wait to watch their journeys! (sic)"

Scarlette's TV work means she is yet to start a family and she made the decision to freeze her eggs at the Harley Street Fertility Clinic in London last year.

She made the decision to protect her future fertility so she could take the "stress" and "pressure" off herself to strike up a meaningful relationship and, instead, focus on her career.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the Football For Peace - Rehydrate the Earth Gala at the Nobu Hotel in London in May, Scarlette said: "I’m a very career-driven woman, and I froze my eggs, especially for that reason; to focus on my career."

Despite initially feeling reluctant to share that she underwent the two-week procedure on social media in fear of "backlash" from trolls, Scarlette is glad she was open about her procedure because the star has helped "five people" to freeze their eggs.

The former presenter of Worst House on the Street on Channel 4 admitted: "When you talk about things on social media, there’s always a backlash, and I did initially; I did get some people saying, ‘Why are you talking about it?’

"But, I had so many amazing comments that people were sending out to me, saying, ‘Thank you so much,’ on it and off the back of it.

"I already know five people that have frozen their eggs. So if I can help just one person, that’s the most important thing for me."