Scott Mills has admitted 'Celebrity Race Across The World' will be a "test" for his marriage.

The Radio 2 broadcaster and his now-husband Sam Vaughan filmed the show before they got married last month, and the 51-year-old DJ admitted the star-studded version of the BBC show will be like a "holiday test", but "times a thousand".

He said: "Before we get married, everyone says the holiday test is you know you could be with somebody if you go on holiday with them.

"This is like that times a thousand. Not that I have any doubts that Sam is the one for me, but there will be times in this, I imagine, when it will get stressful. And I think I'm expecting it, I don't know, but I'm expecting it to be big highs and probably big lows.

"So, if we can get through this, we can get through anything basically.

"I have no doubt that we will but that's part of the reason why I wanted to do it. I also really just want to throw my phone away for a bit.

"I wouldn’t be able to get to do this again."

Sam is excited about joining Scott on the epic trip, after the radio star has taken on several charity challenges over the years, as well as making the move from Radio 1 to Radio 2.

He added: "In the time we’ve been together, obviously, he's done a 24-hour treadmill challenge for Children in Need, that he didn’t think he’d be able to do.

"A big change was going from Radio 1 to Radio 2, that was a massive change.

"And then the panto. So for me, I see Scott putting himself out there, challenging himself.

"So, it's nice to be able to do that with him. And also, you know, together we can do that and I can be part of that journey. I'm always there at the end congratulating him."

Scott and Sam will go up against broadcaster Jeff Brazier and his son Freddie, model Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy Parisi, and actor Kola Bokinni - who is best known for playing Richmond AFC captain Isaac McAdoo in 'Ted Lasso' - and his cousin Mary Ellen in the show.

The pairings will embark on a globetrotting race across South America, as they attempt to be the fastest to travel from Brazil to Chile, on a limited budget and without stepping on a plane.