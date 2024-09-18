Scott Mills and his husband Sam Vaughan have won 'Celebrity Race Across the World'.

The 51-year-old DJ and Sam overcame stiff competition from the other teams to cross the finish line in Frutillar, Chile in first place, and Scott subsequently reflected on the "exhilarating" experience of appearing on the BBC show.

He said: "Speechless, when you open that book, and there are no other names in it – there’s no other feeling like it.

"I can confirm it’s the best feeling ever.

"It’s been exhilarating, it’s been tough, it’s been so frustrating at times, but we’ve been there for each other, the good, the bad, the ups and downs.

"It just proves we’re a great team - a winning team."

Scott and Sam, who works as a producer, actually began the final leg of the series in third place. But they managed to overcome their rivals in order to win the race.

Sam said: "To have a great experience and win, it’s just the best."

Kola Bokinni and his cousin Mary Ellen Moriarty finished in second place.

Jeff Brazier and his son Freddy, and Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy Parisi finished in third and fourth respectively.

Meanwhile, Scott and Sam previously admitted to feeling under pressure ahead of the show's final leg.

Sam said on 'Loose Women': "Because we all left the checkpoint kind of within 30 minutes of each other, none of us wanted to take the pressure on what route we went. So we did a flip of the coin and left it down to the coin to decide which way we would go."

Scott added: "Yeah, you don't want to be the person that makes the wrong decision on the final leg - it's too much pressure."