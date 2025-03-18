Sean Lock used to make Jimmy Carr cry laughing so much he needed his makeup retouched.

Jimmy Carr fondly remembers Sean Lock

The late comedian - who died aged 58 in 2021 - was a team captain on '8 Out of 10 Cats' and he frequently left the Channel 4 panel show's host in tears with his quick wit.

He told Radio Times magazine: "Sean Lock made me laugh more than anyone.

"I was unable to control myself – it was like that sensation of being at a funeral or a school assembly and you’re not meant to laugh.

"While hosting 8 Out of 10 Cats, he made me laugh so much that I’d cry and my make-up had to be retouched, and I’d do my weird honking goose of a laugh.

"I miss him very much."

When it comes to his instantly recognisable laugh, Jimmy admitted while he's always had the same guffaw, he kept it hidden for a while.

He explained: "Yeah, but I didn’t have it for the first few years that I was on TV.

"It took a while before I was relaxed enough to really let it go, which is the weird thing about kind of growing up in public.

"It’s an odd laugh, but I quite like it."

Next, the 52-year-old stand-up comedian is fronting the six-part Amazon Prime Series 'Last One Laughing UK', which sees fellow comics - including Joe Lycett, 36, Judi Love, 44, and Daisy May Cooper, 38 - stuck in a house together and challenged to not burst into laughter.

If they fail to keep a straight face, they are slapped with a yellow card, and a red card if they fail twice.

He preveiously said in a statement: “I’m thrilled to be making 'Last One Laughing UK' with Prime Video.

"It’s sure to deliver and if it doesn’t, it will leave the fun with your neighbours. Usually, when I make a TV show with 10 brilliant comics, I’m expecting everyone to have a bloody good laugh - but not in this series.

"The last one laughing wins. It’s a great format and it’s been a huge hit around the world. I can’t wait to see who cracks up first.”

