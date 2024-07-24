Sean Wilson is returning to 'Coronation Street' as Martin Platt.

The 59-year-old actor - who last returned to the ITV soap six years ago - will be back on the cobbles in October as part of Helen Worth's departure as Gail Platt, and he is returning to the cobbles on Wednesday (24.07.24) to start filming his scenes.

He said in a statement: "It was great to be invited back to ['Coronation Street'] again, to contribute to Helen’s exit story.

"We’ll have a few months to catch up with Martin and Gail again, following the ebbs and flows of the unfolding storyline.

“Playing Martin has been a joy since day one and in a way, I’ll be slipping back to where I left off, which no doubt will throw a spanner into the heart of the Platt family.

"It’s just like slipping on an old and comfortable jumper from the back of the wardrobe… I’m looking forward to reuniting with my TV family.”

Sean first played Martin for 20 years from 1985 to 2005, while his character emigrated to New Zealand with his family in 2018.

He returned to Weatherfield for one final visit to make his piece with son David (Jack P Shepherd).

When he returns later this year, David is shocked to find his dad at the house, and he is immediately suspicious about his father's reasons for suddenly coming back into their lives.

Helen confirmed last month she had signed her final contract and would be leaving the soap at the end of the year.

She said: “This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world.

"I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding.

“I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew.

“The past 50 years have flown by and I don't think the fact that I am leaving has quite sunk in yet.”

At the time, soap bosses teased that Gail will “bid farewell to Weatherfield in a major storyline for the Platt family”.