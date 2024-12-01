Sean Wilson was axed from 'Coronation Street' due to an unfounded sex assault claim.

Sean Wilson didn't get the chance to return to Coronation Street

The 59-year-old actor had been due to return to the ITV soap as Martin Platt as part of his former screen wife Gail Rodwell's (Helen Worth) exit storyline but has now revealed that his comeback was scrapped earlier this year pending a police inquiry into an alleged indecent assault back in 1997 - which police cleared him of recently.

The claim was made by a woman with links to 'Coronation Street' and Sean revealed that the allegations left his "whole world blown apart".

He told the Sun on Sunday newspaper: "My reputation was ruined in just eight months - my whole world blown apart.

"I had no idea who had made this complaint or anything about it but I lost my job. I've been low all the way through."

Sean had filmed scenes ahead of his return until he was shocked to receive an email in August that lead to his sudden departure from the show.

He recalled: "I am writing to request a meeting with you at the 'Coronation Street' studios.

"This is to discuss a historical allegation of a sexual nature which has been made about you in the past few days relating to when you were previously under contract to the programme. We will realise this will come out of the blue for you as it has for us."

Sean - who had initially starred in the soap from 1985 to 2005 - was flabbergasted when executives told him of the allegation and that they had no choice but to scrap his return.

He explained: "I was so confused. I had no time to prepare.

"It took place ten minutes after I responded to them.

"I was suddenly confronted with three executives who said they had received an allegation that I had put my hands up a woman’s skirt.

"They also said police had contacted them and told them they had referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

"I was in bewilderment. They said they had to cut the contract and protect their cast.

"I told them I knew it hadn’t happened and I deserved a chance to convince them. But they said once it had become a police matter they couldn’t do anything."

Sean was "relieved beyond belief" when police informed him last month that he would face no further action but confessed that he won't be watching Gail's reworked exit plot involving her former flame Jesse Chadwick (John Thomson).

He said: "I certainly couldn’t watch anything they used to substitute my performances.

"It is very difficult. I don’t know if I can ever go back."