Security was beefed-up around 'EastEnders' cast members at the National Television Awards (NTAs) amid concerns for their safety.

Jacqueline Jossa attended the National Television Awards

Additional measures were put in place for 'EastEnders' cast members - including the likes of Jessie Wallace, Adam Woodyatt and Jacqueline Jossa - at the annual awards show in London on Wednesday (11.09.24), after a suspected stalker revealed that they were hoping to meet their idols at the event.

An NTA source told The Sun newspaper: "Having that many A-listers in one place meant The O2 was already incredibly well guarded but the threat to the 'EastEnders' cast meant additional measures were put in place."

The security staff were all made aware of the potential threat prior to the event.

The source explained: "An image of the suspected stalker was sent among staff so they knew who to look out for."

BBC bosses felt "something had to be done" after the overzealous fan revealed their plans to attend the NTAs.

The 'EastEnders' cast actually enjoy "fairly normal lives" off screen - but it was felt that no risks could be taken ahead of the awards show.

The insider explained: "'EastEnders' cast tread the line between being instantly recognisable household names and also living fairly normal lives.

"They get the Tube and train to work, do their own supermarket shops and can mostly go about their business with just the odd fan encounter or selfie request. But bosses have to draw the line somewhere and when the stalker made their plans clear to attend the event, something had to be done."

TV viewers are actually able to buy tickets in order to attend the NTA red carpet event. However, careful security checks are made before anyone is permitted entrance to the area.