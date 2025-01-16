Tourists can now set sail with comedians Jim Moir and Jenny Eclair for a unforgettable holiday.

Scarlet Page, Jim Moir and Jenny Eclair

The comedian-turned-artist and stand-up comic will be joined by celebrity photographer Scarlet Page as the trio take to the seas with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines in 2025 for a new Moments Crew service that promises to capture guests’ most memorable onboard moments on a canvas, through a short story or through a series of snaps.

The 65-year-old star - also known by his stage name Vic Reeves - who will join a Norwegian Fjords cruise, said: "Some of my happiest memories are from travelling, so I am looking forward to stepping onboard with my easel and paints and capturing guests’ favourite views for prosperity.

"Personally, I hope to see some spectacular scenery, dramatic waterfalls and interesting birds like auks, darters and maybe even some puffins, which are always a delight to paint.”

Jenny, 64, who will join a Baltic cruise visiting fairy tale castles and old towns, commented: "There is a rich literary history of travel writing, but my intention is to get the everyday holiday maker interested in keeping their own journals, even if it is just a record of what you had for dinner.

"In years to come, photos will take you back to places you loved, but it is often words on a page that will remind you of how those places felt.”

Scarlet, 53, who joined a cruise to visit the volcanic vistas of the Azores and Madeira, said: "As a photographer of celebrities and rock stars, I have always loved capturing those rare, unguarded moments that reveal true emotion.

"I’m excited to bring this approach to documenting guests, creating images that reflect genuine joy, calm, and the wonder of shared experiences.

"Whether it’s making new connections or marvelling at the beauty of our world, I aim to capture every moment with artistry and authenticity.”

The initiative comes as research revealed 82 per cent of people say their top life memories are made while travelling.

Sonia Holman, Marketing Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We know that some of life’s best memories are made on the high seas, so what better way to ensure they are caught than by assembling the first-ever crew dedicated to recording these unique moments in unique ways.

"We’re delighted to welcome Jim, Jenny and Scarlet onboard and look forward to seeing, reading and viewing the big and small guest moments they observe.”

Bookings for the 2025 cruises featuring each of the Fred. Olsen Moments Crew are now available online with guests able to enter a ballot for the artistic, writing and photography services of the trio in dedicated sessions onboard.