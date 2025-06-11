Shane Richie thinks it is "really important" to remember the "history" of EastEnders.

The 61-year-old actor has played the role of Alfie Moon on and off on the BBC soap opera since 2002 and as his alter-ego prepares to tie the knot with Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) for a third time, he joked that he keeps going back because the "money is good" but also explained that his on-screen relationship could serve as a form of nostalgia to viewers.

Speaking on BBC's The One Show, he said: "The money is good!

"No, I tell you what it is...22 years or 23 years ago when Alfie first appeared on the square, TV was digested very differently then. "EastEnders back then, they let the story breathe. So, Kat and Alfie, didn't get together even though they were flirting with each other for a year.

"It took a year for them to have a kiss. And in formative years for a teenager, if you were 16, 17, 18, you could now be married with children."

"So if you were watching as a teenager and you've grown up seeing that relationship - not that I recommend it - there's a lot of history there and I think history on a show like EastEnders is really important."

In 2023, Shane's character was diagnosed with prostate cancer and the former Benidorm star explained that while he was hesitant to keep "playing" on the storyline, the writers have now brought it back in a way that they can explore the aftermath of such an illness.

"What I didn't want to do was to keep playing it out to the point where it becomes somewhat laborious, even though it is a serious disease.

"So what they've done is they've brought it back now with Kat and Alfie getting married and of course the repercussions of prostate cancer for a man can be quite damaging, physically and mentally."