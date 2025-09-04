Sharon Horgan’s hit Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters will reportedly not be returning to TV.

Sharon Horgan’s hit Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters will reportedly not be returning to TV

The 55-yaer-old comedy writer’s Irish black comedy, which first aired in 2022 and returned for a second season last year, was set in Dublin and filmed across Ireland and followed the Garvey siblings – Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi and Becka – who became the focus of a life insurance investigation after conspiring to kill an abusive husband married to one of their family.

Despite it being beloved by fans, The Sun has reported it will not be renewed.

A TV insider told the publication: “Many viewers who watched the first couple of series felt like the story reached a natural conclusion anyway, but of course, they hoped there’d be more.

“With every passing month it seemed less and less likely and now the show has been shelved by Apple completely, it’s not a huge shock, but it’s still a big disappointment for fans.

“It’s a particularly sad state of affairs because it was one of the few comedies in recent years that seem to have cut through with audiences, and many will be sad to see how short lived it is.”

Along with Sharon, the Bad Sisters cast included Anne-Marie Duff, Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson and Eva Birthistle.

The final episodes of the second season were broadcast in November.

Five months later, it was announced Sharon had signed a two-year first-look television agreement with HBO and her production company, Merman.

Under the terms of the deal, HBO commissioned a new comedy series with Sharon as writer, star and executive producer.

Sharon has built a hugely successful career as a writer, actor, and producer.

She first broke through with her comedy series Pulling (2006), before creating and starring in the acclaimed Channel 4 comedy Catastrophe (2015 to 2019) alongside Rob Delaney.

Sharon went on to co-found the production company Merman, producing a string of acclaimed shows.