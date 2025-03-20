Sharon Osbourne has blasted Simon Cowell over his "dated" talent shows.

The 72-year-old star - who had stints as a judge on both 'The X Factor' and 'America's Got Talent' between 2004 and 2017 - has hit out at the 65-year-old mogul and urged him to "stop with the pantomime" on programmes like 'Britain's Got Talent'.

She told Music Week: "It's formulaic, it's for TV, it's not 'real'. You get tired of the bulls***. It gets me every time.

"You see it with 'America's Got Talent', everybody knows who's coming on, you're prepped before every person comes on - it's like, 'Stop with the bulls*** and the tears.'

"If it was real, it would be a whole lot better because the idea for the show is brilliant but just make it real, make it organic, stop with the pantomime. It's very dated."

And while Simon has had huge success with acts like One Direction in the past, Sharon - who previously managed husband Ozzy Osbourne and Motorhead - has no desire to get into that world.

She added: "I can't stand boybands. I never have been able to as far as what they achieve and what they do. I hate it because it's formulaic.

"It's, 'Oh, let's go to Sweden, we'll get that k******* to write us a song and then we'll have a hit and we'll get a good choreographer and a good stylist'.

"I hate that part of the industry, it's so disposable. It's not even elevator music."

Although 'The X Factor' was taken off air after falling ratings, Cowell has maintained his hope that 'Britain's Got Talent' will remain a TV staple for years to come.

In April last year, he told BANG Showbiz and other media outlets: "I always thought, ‘If we can get three or four years out of this, it would be amazing’, and then you reach ten years and you go, ‘that’s a milestone’.

“I think because so many people now come from all over the world to compete, and it’s not just winning the show, it’s having that viral moment which can literally change your life overnight.

“I think that’s why people are going to come back year after year after year and hopefully keep competing and get better, because that’s what I’m seeing is that the acts are getting better, and because the show has all ages, I think it’s going to be here for a long, long time.”