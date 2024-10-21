Shaun Wallace refuses to take his role on 'The Chase' for granted.

'The Dark Destroyer' has featured on the ITV teatime quiz show since it started back in 2009 but the barrister fears that he could end up being replaced if he stops being able to compete with fellow Chasers Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan, Darragh Ennis, Mark Labbett and Paul Sinha.

Shaun is quoted by The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column as saying: "There's never been a timeline for the show because you could be on the most successful series in the world and then it can go tomorrow.

"I'm only as good as my last speech as a lawyer, and as a Chaser, so never take anything for granted.

"I am the world's first Chaser, so am comfortable. But if they don't think I'm good enough, I'm not bigger than the show – end of story."

Shaun previously explained that he "always plays to win" in episodes of 'The Chase' but will always go and see his opponents after filming no matter if he has won or lost.

The 64-year-old star told ITV's 'This Morning': "As far as we're concerned, we play to win. And my best victory is when I win by about a second and I love that.

"I will go and see the contestants afterwards whether they win or lose. I will always say if they've beat me then its fair play, but if they don't then I'll say, 'You came here with nothing, you'll leave with nothing!'"

Wallace also features on spin-off show 'Beat the Chasers' – in which all six brainboxes work as a team against members of the public – and explained that they always "win or lose" together even though others are "quicker" than him when it comes to answering questions.

He said: "Especially when we do 'Beat the Chasers', that's the first time we get together, the team. Sometimes, we don't get to see each other on a regular basis and it's wonderful that we all come together as a formidable force. There are certain Chasers who are quicker than others, I'm like Timmy the tortoise with pressing the buzzer, but we win and we lose together."