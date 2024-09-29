Shayne Ward has delayed his wedding because of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The former 'X Factor' winner and his partner Sophie Austin - who are parents to Willow, eight, and two-year-old Reign - had been planning to tie the knot later this year but have now postponed their nuptials after he was approached to take part in the "incredible" dance contest.

He told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "It'll be happening. Sophie and I were actually looking at the end of this year, but we couldn't because this incredible show happened."

And the 39-year-old star insisted the former 'Hollyoaks' actress doesn't mind because she was the one who had encouraged him to take part.

He said: "It was actually Sophie who put me forward for the show. For many years she's talked about Strictly, she loves, loves the show, so every year the music would come on and she'd whisper: 'You'd be good at this'.

"She always had that belief in me, she'd say: 'I just think you'd really enjoy it, and I want people to see you'. This year she said to me: 'Can I please put your name forward?' and I said: 'Yeah' because it felt like the right time.

"So she did, and now I'm so happy I said yes because it's one of the best things I've ever done."

Shayne is particularly happy that his daughter is rehearsing for a dance competition of her own so they have been very supportive of one another.

He said: "What's so beautiful is that Willow's dance school asked her to be part of a competition and perform with them, so not only is she going to be supporting me with a banner at home, I'm going to be making a banner for her.

"I'm going to be in the front row at her competition, shouting: 'Go team Willow'. She has been so sweet since I started the show, she's just so proud of daddy, she says: 'Daddy looks so handsome, daddy can really dance'.

"Last night on 'It Takes Two', Janette gave me a 'Strictly' paddle with a 10, so she'll be watching daddy with that. I am excited about people seeing me as I am now on the show."