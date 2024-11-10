Shayne Ward has exited 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 40-year-old star has become the seventh celebrity to depart the BBC show, after losing out in the dance-off against Wynne Evans and his professional partner Katya Jones.

After his exit was announced, Shayne said: "I just want to say, you guys up there [the other contestants] are a dream. Every single day, coming in here and seeing you guys you helped me so much.

"I want to say thank you to the audience as well, for always being amazing for us all. This has been, honestly, one of the best things I've ever done."

Shayne feels proud of the progress he's made during his time on the show.

The actor also thanked Nancy Xu, his professional partner, for her help and support.

He explained: "I'm proud that I made it to eight weeks as a novice dancer.

"A massive thank you goes to this incredible human right next to me [Nancy], who has put so much fire in me and made me believe that I can actually achieve more if I let myself go.

"I'm sorry it didn't work out to the end, but I'm super proud that I got to meet you and dance with you, so thank you."

Meanwhile, Nancy revealed that she relished working with Shayne, admitting that she "adored" their partnership.

The 33-year-old dancer said: "I'm beyond proud of this dance partnership.

"Shayne from week one until this point, every second you put your feet on the dancefloor you improved yourself. You're a deep thinker, you always doubt yourself, you never believed yourself, but I never ever questioned you.

"When I watch you, I feel proud because I've turned someone who has never ever danced in their life into an amazing dancer. You should believe in yourself. I adored this partnership."