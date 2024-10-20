Shayne Ward delayed his 40th birthday celebrations to focus on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Shayne Ward turned 40 this week

The 'That's My Goal' hitmaker hit the milestone last Wednesday (16.10.24) but had a low-key day with fiancee Sophie Austin and their children Willow, seven, and two-year-old Reign, because he spent the majority of his time training with partner Nancy Xu after finding themselves in the dreaded dance-off last weekend.

Shayne told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "I woke up to a beautiful surprise my fiancée Sophie and Willow had organised. I got my little son up and had a beautiful morning with my family. I walked my girl to school and then waved my son off to nursery.

“Then I rehearsed with Nancy for about eight hours and went home to put the kids to bed. It was a pretty good 40th – but we’ll be going on a Ward adventure pretty soon.”

The former 'Coronation Street' actor celebrated with "chicken nuggets and beans" as Sophie hadn't expected him back from rehearsals in time for dinner but he wasn't too disappointed.

He added: “I didn’t have any drinks to celebrate.

“Sophie didn’t expect me back so I just had chicken nuggets and beans with the kids as my birthday meal. But it was the best birthday meal ever. She also made me a banoffee cake, which I love. There’ll be plenty of time when I can go for a pint.”

Shayne was "gutted" at being in the bottom two last weekend but admitted it has given him more drive to do well in the competition.

He said: “I was gutted being in the bottom two. There’s a moment where you think, ‘Is this it? Is this the end of my journey?’

“We’ve listened to the judges and we’re ready to come back fighting. It’s hard not to let it affect your confidence. But it also refocuses you. It reignites that fire.”