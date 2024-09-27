Shayne Ward has been wearing slippers outside as 'Strictly Come Dancing' is taking its toll on his feet.

The 39-year-old former 'X Factor' winner shared a video of him donning knee pads and slippers on a "quick break" from rehearsals this week, and revealed the constant dancing has left his feet "in bits".

In the Instagram update, he said: "Hey everybody, hope you're all well. So, I'm heading back to rehearsals now with Nancy.

"Just finishing my quick break. She told me it's a quick break. She said, 'get out there, get back'.

"And this is my getup today, look, knee pads and slippers. Thank god it's not raining.

"My feet are in bits. So, I'm trying to keep them as comfortable as possible.

"Because when I get back into that room... it's murder."

Shayne and his professional dance partner Nancy Xu, 33, scored 21 points for their Samba on the first live show last week, and this week they will dance a Tango to 'The Door' by Teddy Swims.

Meanwhile, Shayne recently addressed criticism that he is too cocky on the BBC one dance show, and insisted his nerves are being mistaken for "overconfidence".

Reacting to the social media comments on his Instagram Story, he said: "Strictly is amazing and I love being part of it.

"But through my smile on TV I'm as nervous as the next person.

"Not cocky or overconfident... I'm nervous!

"I just gotta work hard and listen to my wonderful teacher Nancy Xiu. All I can do is my best!"