Shayne Ward is "massively humbled" by his 'Strictly Come Dancing' experience so far.

Shayne Ward is currently taking part in Strictly Come Dancing alongside Nancy Xu

The 40-year-old singer shot to fame as the winner of 'The X Factor' in 2005 before carving out an acting career with his role as Aidan Connor on the ITV1 soap opera 'Coronation Street' but he is now competing in the BBC Latin and ballroom show alongside professional partner Nancy Xu, and is embracing the opportunity to be himself for the "first time" on camera.

He told OK! Magazine: "It’s a massive learning experience for me because I’ve been the actor, I’ve been the pop star, but this is the first time where I’m getting to be me and I’m finding out different things about myself in this different environment. I’m just trying to learn what these incredible pros have been doing for 20 or 30 years and of course it’s massively humbling."

The 'That's My Goal' hitmaker - who is engaged to Sophie Austin and has Willow, seven, and their son, Reign with her - sometimes struggles with the negativity that comes from social media users who watch the show but then explained that it is never difficult to find positive comments from fans, although he would prefer it if people were just "kinder" overall.

He said: "I think when it comes to social media and negative comments, I’m only human, and it can get to me. It can also upset my mum and Sophie when it’s a personal attack. But then I look at how many beautiful comments I get, and they far outweigh the negative ones. I do think social media needs to

be monitored a little bit more to protect people. People just need to be kinder