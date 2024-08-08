Shayne Ward and Sarah Hadland sign up for Strictly Come Dancing

Shayne Ward and Sarah Hadland are the latest stars to sign up for 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The former 'Coronation Street' actor - who shot to fame when he won the second series of 'The X Factor' in 2005 - and the 'Miranda' actress were revealed on 'Lorraine' to be the eighth and ninth contestants confirmed for the upcoming series.

Shayne said: "I’m buzzing to see all of the sparkles and magic that is 'Strictly' in real life.

"I’m no stranger to live TV, but dancing Latin and Ballroom in front of millions is a whole new level.

"No promises on my dancing ability, but I will give it my best shot!"

Shayne admitted he will draw on his 'X Factor' experiences to "block" the live audience out on the programme.

He said on 'Lorraine': "I'm used to being in front of a live audience. People remember me from 2005 'X Factor', so I know what it takes to be in front of a live audience and also try to block them out and imagine they're not there.

"It'll just be me and whoever I'm partnered up with, which I'm super excited about."

Sarah revealed she was yet to tell her mum about signing up for the programme, and she can't wait to be a part of the show's 20th anniversary celebrations.

She said: "I cannot believe I am part of 'Strictly'!

"I feel particularly excited to be part of such an iconic show in its 20th year.

"I’m so ready for the glitz, glam and glitter and hopefully I can make everyone watching at home proud!"

Other stars confirmed for the show include 'TOWIE' star Pete Wicks, former 'Love Island' star Tasha Ghouri, JLS singer J.B. Gill, and singers Wynne Evans and Toyah Willcox.

Comedian Chris McCausland, and Morning Live's Dr Punam Krishan will also take part in the programme this year.