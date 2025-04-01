Sherrie Hewson was bombarded with rude pictures after signing up for a dating app.

The 74-year-old actress admits that she "didn't know" what she was doing after joining an app while looking for love and admits that things took an unpleasant turn when people started sending her X-rated snaps.

Sherrie told best's Suddenly Single podcast: "I didn't know what I was doing. Then I started getting these (explicit) pictures off people – loads of them.

"I don't want to see that. I don't want to see what you're going to do – if you're going to do it just get it in and put it away."

Sherrie has been single since her divorce from second husband Ken Boyd in 2011 and has gotten used to being on her own.

The former 'Coronation Street' star explained: "It's never occurred to me to be anything other than single. Never. Because I don't want anybody using my bathroom or my bed. I can't come to terms with somebody else in the same house.

"A man, I mean. I wouldn't know what to do with him. What do you do with men? I haven't had a relationship since then."

Sherrie – who is currently playing the murderous character Martha Blake in 'Hollyoaks' – added: "I don't want to spend the evening with someone who's going to try and kiss me. It's all that mouth-to-mouth.

"When I'm with my women friends I talk for England, but when you have to sit in front of a man... I was asked to do 'First Dates' and I couldn't think of anything worse than someone saying tell me about yourself."

The former 'Loose Women' panellist played the role of hotel manager Joyce Temple-Savage in the ITV comedy 'Benidorm' between 2012 and 2018 and says it would be "wonderful" if the programme returned to screens.

Sherrie said: "There's this thing of, 'Is it coming back?', and I keep that alive. It is now a possibility and that would be wonderful because we all miss it desperately."

