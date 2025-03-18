Sherrie Hewson vomited over Steve McQueen after a dinner date.

Sherrie Hewson went on a date with the late film star Steve McQueen

The 74-year-old actress was just an 18-year-old drama student when she had had a meal in a Chinese restaurant with the late King of Cool - who died aged 50 in 1980 - and his team had to chuck her into a black cab after she threw up "all over his shoes and trousers" when she mistakenly ordered fish because the menu was "in French".

Sherrie - who was a student at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and was picked by the staff to go on a red bus with the film star in 1970 - told Best magazine: "His people wanted to say thank you, so they took me to a restaurant in Chelsea.

"However, the menu was in French, and I'm allergic to fish.

"Unknown to me, I was eating clam chowder, and after a few mouthfuls, I projectile vomited over him.

"He was wearing a white polo-neck sweater, which he always wore, and his people rushed in and dragged me out of the restaurant and onto the pavement.

"Steve came out, and I vomited all over his shoes and trousers. They threw me into a black cab, and yelled, 'Get her out of here.'

"As I drove off, I could see Steve McQueen from the window covered in sick, and I thought, 'He'll never marry me now...'"

Sherrie has been single since her divorce from her husband Ken Boyd in 2011.

Asked if she is currently dating, she revealed: "No, I can't remember the last time I dated - it was the Stone Age probably...

"I've never felt the urge to go near anyone else again."

However, the former 'Loose Women' panellist has tried dating apps.

She said: "I can't remember the name of it now, and I'm not sure it still exists. However, I signed up and spoke to one really nice American guy, who had a Harley-Davidson bike.

"I was a lot older than him, but he said, 'That's your problem - not mine.' He wanted to meet me for a drink, but I wouldn't go!"