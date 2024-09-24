Shirley Ballas has got her confidence back after undergoing a non-surgical facelift.

Shirley Ballas says her NeoGen treatments have rejuvenated her face (c) NeoGenPlasma.co.uk

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' head judge, who celebrated her 64th birthday earlier this month, has been seeing one of the top cosmetic doctors in the UK for the latest in a series of non-invasive procedures that have rejuvenated both her face and neck.

Shirley said: "I have to say that I think these treatments have shaved 30 years off me. It has made me feel so confident and comfortable in my own skin.

"There's a famous Beatles song that goes, 'will you still need me, will you still feed me when I'm 64', well I turned 64 last week, and I feel like I've got a new lease of life."

The non-surgical procedures have given Shirley a confidence boost as she previously confessed to feeling insecure about her appearance and had considered having cosmetic surgery.

Shirley said: "When I went into my 60s I was very much considering having a face lift. Back then when I looked in the mirror, I saw dull lifeless sagging skin, I had a lot of pigmentation with sun-spots and I had a little spider veins on my nose."

The former world champion dancer continued: "The whole thing about my face made me feel anxious especially because I'm in the public eye more and more these days.

"Just like anybody, I just want to look the best that I can at my age, but the problem is that when you reach mid 60s and older, it gets so much harder to keep your skin looking in great shape, and I was keen to find a non-surgical way to revitalise my skin."

Ballas has been having appointments over the past year with leading aesthetic practitioner Dr. Johanna Ward at her clinic near Harley Street for monthly skin-boosting NeoGen nitrogen plasma sessions.

The non-invasive procedure uses super-heated nitrogen gas to rejuvenate the skin from within and achieves a completely natural look.

Dr. Ward said: "The NeoGen treatment effectively tricks your skin into boosting levels of collagen and elastin, two of the main structural proteins in your connective tissues that stop our skin from sagging and gives us that plump, youthful look.

"Collagen level start to decline in late 20s and early 30s, and then drop significantly after 40 and especially during menopause. But levels of collagen can be boosted with NeoGen treatments which create relatively pain-free trauma within the dermis which triggers your body to repair itself with high concentrations of collagen and elastin.

"We have provided six monthly low-energy NeoGen treatments for Shirley this year to continue to boost her collagen levels, and will now do quarterly top up sessions."

Shirley revealed that she is delighted at the positive changes to her face as a result of the sessions.

She said: "Even I'm quite shocked, and I'm hard to please.

"I would say the biggest improvement for me is the tightening on the jawline and the reduction of the loose skin on the neck and jowls, but also the general skin quality is improved and the NeoGen treatments have got rid of all the sunspots, red marks and spider veins that I had on my cheeks and nose.

"But generally the skin looks fresh and dewy, before I had the treatments it was looking grey and tired but now my whole face glows. It's just remarkable to see the difference in such a short space of time."

Shirley also uses Tenplus electrolyte sachets and G Herbal SKIN supplements Centella Asiatica and turmeric before and after her NeoGen treatments in order to boost results from the procedures.

