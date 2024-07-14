Shona McGarty has got engaged.

The former 'EastEnders' actress is set to marry David Bracken after the musician popped the question in London's Holland Park, but his proposal plans almost went awry after police arrived just as he was about to whip out the emerald and diamond ring he'd bought.

David told OK! magazine: “I went over to the police, who said, ‘Sorry we are just closing up the park’. I said, ‘Would you mind giving me five minutes as I am about to propose to my partner?’ He looked at his watch and said, 'Of course, and best of luck.'

“So, I told Shona to go stand at the waterfall in the park. I then put on our favourite song and had a dance with her before getting down on one knee.”

Shona admitted she was oblivious as to what was going to happen when they went for their picnic in the Kyoto Garden area of the park.

She said: “David went over to speak to [the police] and I had no idea what he said because I was just eating cheese and crackers.

"I love Japanese culture and the spirituality of it. He brought a picnic which was really sweet. It was lovely, I was in my element but I didn’t think he was going to propose at all.”

The couple have already begun thinking about their wedding and want to have their big day over the festive season in a celebration that would pay homage to their Irish heritage.

Shona said: “We are hoping to get married in the next year or two.

"We want to have an engagement party and are thinking of a Christmas wedding. David loves Christmas and I love winter and the cold and the lights.

"We also want to get married in Ireland because I have so much family there, and so does David. Maybe West Cork, it’s just so beautiful and picturesque.

"David and I are both Catholic, so we would want to get married in a Catholic church and a lot of the churches there are amazing."