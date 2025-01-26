Shona McGarty "would love" to take part in 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The former 'EastEnders' actress admitted the BBC Latin and ballroom contest "appeals to [her] soul" because she loves the glitz and glam of the contestants.

She told the 'Walking The Dog' podcast: “I would love to do 'Strictly'.

“I feel like a drag queen at heart. I absolutely love it. I’m obsessed with Ru Paul’s Drag Race – it’s my comfort.

“So 'Strictly' just appeals to my soul, because it’s sequins and glitter and tan, and hair and nails.”

And the 33-year-old star insisted her fiance David Bracken, who she calls Bubby, wouldn't need to worry about their relationship being affected by the so-called 'Strictly' curse.

She said: " I just feel like you either love someone you are with and want to be with them, or you disrespect them and go and bonk someone else...

“And there’s Russian men in Lycra, who are probably gay. So no worries Bubby.”

Shona admitted in December she had been approached to do the show several times but had turned it down due to anxiety.

However, she suggested then she was ready to embrace the competition.

She told Revamp: "I have been [asked] several times, but I turned it down personally because of my anxiety.

"I think it just got in the way. I would think, 'I can’t do it,' or, 'It’s not the right time'. I just panicked, and I kick myself for it now.

"But now that I’m older, I’m like, you know what? I’ll do it.

"I feel like everything happens for a reason."

Shona bowed out of 'EastEnders' last May after 16 years playing Whitney Dean but she recently admitted she's be open to returning for the show's 40th anniversary celebrations this year.

She said in November: "I left on the bus and not under it, so for that I'm really grateful.

"I would absolutely go back to 'EastEnders' - it's 16 years of creating a family, I grew up on that show.

"I've got a really good relationship with 'EastEnders', the doors open but at the moment not yet.

"I wouldn't say no to [going back for the anniversary], I definitely would because I would do anything to celebrate 'EastEnders'."