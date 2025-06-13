Sian Gibson dreads turning 50 in 2026.

Sian Gibson is worried about turning 50

The actress feels lucky to be alive, but she wants to feel more youthful because she loathes her looks.

In an interview with the i newspaper, she explained: "I feel like I'm having a bit of a crisis about it.

"People say that we should feel lucky to still be here and of course that is true.

"But I also want to be selfish and say, 'I hate my face, I would love to go out without a bra on, I want my 25-year-old body back."

Despite her wish to look more youthful with age, Sian is happy with her life in North Wales with her husband Ian and their 12-year-old daughter Gracie.

She said: "I'm just happy with the way things are.

"I absolutely love my job, but real life is hard. I've got real people problems - they're the things to worry about.

"I go to work to have a laugh."

Sian is starring in BBC One's The Power of Parker - a sitcom that tells the story of businessman Martin Parker (Conleth Hill), whose world shatters when his wife Diane (Rosie Cavaliero) discovers he had a fling with her sister Kath (Sian), and that dangerous men, whom Martin borrowed cash from, come demanding at his door.

The second series of the 1990s-based show - which is co-written by Sian and Paul Coleman - is set in 1992, and Kath and Martin have become content in their relationship, while Diane is running his electronics shop in a male-dominated environment.

Sexism was referenced because that is how life was back then.

Sian explained: "We didn't write it with any agenda. We didn't include it to make any sort of point. That's just what it was like then.

"I worked in a golf club, so I've seen that type of man and I wasn't offended.

"I'd be offended if my daughter worked somewhere and a man spoke to her like that now."

Kath and Diane do not regard themselves as "strong women", but they try to be confident when they are "struggling" to be taken seriously.

Sian said: "Neither would paint themselves as strong women, but they give as good as they get, even when they are struggling to be taken seriously.

"It's the men we're mocking, not the women."