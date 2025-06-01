Sian Gibson doesn't "feel famous".

Sian Gibson doesn't feel like a famous person

The 48-year-old comedy actress rose to prominence after starring as Kayleigh Kitson in the BBC sitcom 'Car Share' alongside Peter Kay but insists that she hasn't changed since playing the role that earned her a BAFTA TV Award.

Speaking to The Observer newspaper, Sian said: "I don't feel famous at all. I can still pretty much go unnoticed on the street - it's surprising how different I look when I haven't brushed my hair, because all my character have lots of slap and hair extensions."

'The Power of Parker' star added: "But 'Car Share' changed my life completely, for the better. I'll always be grateful it for that. It's given me more belief in myself. It's given me a job that I love. And I now have the luxury of writing my own series and getting it made, which without 'Car Share', would never have happened."

Sian was working in a call centre before landing the part in 'Car Share' and even returned to the job on a part-time basis once filming was compete as she wasn't convinced that the programme would be a success when it first aired in 2015.

She recalled: "After we had finished filming, I went back to the call centre part-time.

"I thought the show was alright but I didn't think it was going to take off in the way that it did. Which is stupid, because Peter Kay was in it and so of course everyone was going to watch it."

Sian has co-written the BBC comedy 'The Power of Parker' and had lots of fun incorporating music and references relating the show's early 1990s setting.

The star said: "I love the 90s. The soundtrack was really important to us, and I spent hours down YouTube rabbit holes watching Milli Vanilli videos.

"It's such a brilliant era, and it's awfully depressing to know it was 30 years ago. In 1992, when series two is set, I was doing my A-levels, listening to Pearl Jam and thinking the world was my oyster. But when women like my mum were middle-aged in the 1990s, it was bubble perms and BHS elasticated trousers."