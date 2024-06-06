Sian Welby is expecting a baby girl.

The 37-year-old presenter announced her pregnancy news earlier this year, and she's now revealed the gender of her baby.

Sian - who is engaged to Jake Beckett - said to Jordan North on 'Capital Breakfast': "I'm at that point where I'm 38 weeks - I've got 11 days to go.

"Before I go off on baby leave, I do want to share one thing with everyone because I've decided that 'Capital Breakfast', it doesn't have listeners, we are a family and I have told my nearest and dearest what me and my partner Jake are having.

"And I know you are all invested. So I'm going to tell you what I'm having ... it's a girl!"

Jordan, 34, subsequently offered some words of encouragement to his co-host.

He said: "You're both going to be great parents. You're going to be the best mum and he's going to be the best dad."

Sian announced her pregnancy back in February.

The TV presenter joked at the time that she'd been through a lot of "stress" trying to keep the news to herself.

She said on 'Capital Breakfast': "I’ve got a bit of an announcement for you! I’m pregnant!

"I don’t know how I’ve managed to keep it from you for so long. It’s not a joke, it’s not a joke! The stress I’ve gone through trying to pretend not to be drinking. The lies, the deceit, the mocktails! I couldn't wait to tell you.

"This is a whole new journey for me and I want to take you all on it with me, and don't worry I'm not going anywhere!

"This is going to be a lot of fun and I can't wait to share it with you all."