Olivia Attwood is "more careful” about having cosmetic surgery since filming The Price of Perfection.

The 34-year-old TV personality has undergone a range of procedures since she was in her 20s, including breast augmentation and reduction, Botox and fillers, but doing her ITV1 beauty docuseries has given Olivia an "awakening" in what she has put her body through over the years.

In an interview with Heat magazine, the star explained: "It has made me more careful because - as much as I do research things - once you're put to sleep, you're unaware of what is going on.

"Being on the other side of things was an awakening because it made me understand these procedures are major surgeries.

"We like to minimise the scale because it may only take an hour and you recover in a few days, but you're putting your body through a lot.

"It's made me consider what I have put my body through."

The former Love Island contestant has ruled out becoming a cosmetic surgeon or an aesthetics provider because it is out of her "intellectual remit".

She admitted: "I really believe that medical treatment should be carried out by a proper doctor and that's probably a little bit out of my intellectual remit - and eight or nine years that I don't have to go and train.

"Maybe in another lifetime!

"I don't agree with people doing two-day courses and then being able to inject people."

Olivia admitted she was "naïve" about how weight-loss injections can affect people, but she got an understanding of how the jabs work in the new series of The Price of Perfection.

She explained: "As someone who hasn't struggled with my weight, I was naïve to the effect it can have on people. I guess when you've never had any problems 'keeping it off', it's not something that consumed much headspace for me.

"But it has given me more understanding about how something like Ozempic worked.

"I thought it made you lose weight, but actually it just kills your appetite.

"So, understanding how those drugs work - how they're administered, who can get it and from where - was a complete education."

And Olivia has never been tempted to use weight-loss injections because she wants more curves on her body.

She said: "I've spent my whole life trying to get more curves, so weight loss has never been a goal of mine.

"But there's definitely a trend of people abusing the medication and putting themselves at risk.

"For some people, it can be life-changing, but for other people, it's just not necessary."