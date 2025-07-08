Emilia Fox has "great stability" in her acting career thanks to playing Doctor Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness.

Emilia Fox as Doctor Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness

The 50-year-old actress has played the forensic pathologist in the hit BBC One crime drama since 2003, and her longevity has taken away the stress of trying to find new jobs if her acting work suddenly dried up.

Emilia told the new issue of Closer magazine: "I've been playing the role for 22 years now. I can't believe it!

"I have really loved playing her, and we've grown alongside each other. I feel like we're the best of friends, who've seen each other through lots of different parts of life.

"She's been a constant in my life, which has been invaluable. Actos' lives are so precarious. You never know where the next role is coming from.

"So I think playing that part has given me great stability and a real chance to explore all the corners of her.

"I'm so glad to have done that."

Emilia says hearing people have got into forensic science or pathology because of Silent Witness makes her job in the programme more worthwhile.

She explained: "One of the best bits - and most rewarding parts for me - is when you see youngsters decide to get into forensic science or pathology in some area, because of the programme.

"I love it when they say, 'I watched it on the sofa with my mum, and now I'm doing something in forensic science.'

"If it has that effect on people wanting to do it in real life, then I couldn't ask for more.

"How incredible."

Emilia cannot get any rest when she is at home because her 14-year-old daughter Rose - who she has with her ex-partner Jeremy Gilley - keeps her busy.

Emilia - who has been dating TV producer Jonathan Stadlen since 2019 - said: "My daughter Rose laughs at me, she's like, 'Can't you just sit down and watch TV?'

"And I'm like, 'Yeah, when I've finished your washing and sorting out your stuff for school!'

"She's 14, and life revolves around her.

"Luckily, we're very close, and we have lots of chats about school life, friends and relationships.

"She plays lots of sport, so I go to lots of her matches.

"I also love gardening; I find that very cathartic."