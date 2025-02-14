Simon Cowell has admitted the upcoming series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ features a shocking audition that will likely see the show hit with complaints.

Simon Cowell is bracing for complaints over a shocking Britain's Got Talent audition

The 65-year-old TV star is returning for the 18th series of the ITV talent show, and has revealed the programme will likely be hit with complaints by TV watchdog Ofcom over an audition from American performer Auzzy Blood - who pulls himself above the stage with a chain attached to a meat hook through his nose and mouth.

Recalling the horrific audition at the press launch of the new ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ series, Simon said: “We do have kids in the audience. I’m always looking behind, going do they like it? They actually, yeah they do. We probably will get some complaints, yeah.”

As well as his shocking meat hook trick, Auzzy Blood also put a corkscrew up his nose, which then came out of his mouth through the back of his throat.

Simon joked: “I love it when they say don’t try this at home. Like we’ve all got screws just waiting to do that.”

The former ‘X Factor’ boss added his 11-year-old son Eric will be watching the terrifying audition when it airs.

He said: “I think he’ll probably love it. I know he will actually. It’s what I call spooky horror. Fun horror where you don’t want to watch it but do want to watch it. That’s obviously why we showed it!”

Fellow judge Alesha Dixon admitted the act was the hardest one to endure in the upcoming series, which will air on 22 February.

She said: “By far it was the hardest audition to sit through but I found that fantastic to watch. It’s entertaining and funny. I think all our kids will love that.”

New guest judge KSI - who is sharing his seat on the panel with former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Bruno Tonioli - added he would have “thrown up” if he had to sit through that audition.

He said: “To see the stuff I wasn’t there for was so funny. The guy with the screws. What the hell? It was ridiculous.

“I can’t believe you [Simon] drank from his face. I would have thrown up. I’m so glad I wasn’t there for that. It’s fantastic to watch. The whole thing was great.”