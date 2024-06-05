Simon Cowell has launched a new campaign to find a boyband.

Simon Cowell is looking for the next One Direction

The 64-year-old music mogul is keen to emulate the success of One Direction - who were formed on 'The X Factor' - and Simon has announced plans to host a series of auditions in the UK and Ireland in a bid to find the next big boyband.

The TV star - who played a pivotal role in One Direction's success - said in a statement: "Every generation deserves a megastar boyband and I don’t think there has been one to have the success of One Direction in over 14 years.

"The industry tends to focus on solo artists - so it usually takes someone from outside to put a group together. Nothing beats the fun of being in a group, touring the world and performing for thousands - and it’s also a brilliant launchpad for a solo career.

"When you have a great group, it’s like lightning in a bottle but there’s no magic formula and a fair bit of luck involved!"

Simon acknowledged that ultimately, there's no guarantee of success in the music industry.

The record executive - who has also enjoyed huge success with the likes of Little Mix and Fifth Harmony - explained: "There’s always a high degree of risk and I genuinely have no idea what’s going to happen! We might uncover an incredible group; we might not get there.

"What if no one shows up to auditions? That could be awkward. There is no guaranteed path to success – anything can happen, but that’s what’s exciting for me and that’s why I’m doing this."

Auditions are set to begin in Newcastle on July 4, with subsequent auditions planned for Liverpool, Dublin and London.